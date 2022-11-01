ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season is already hitting the Capital Region. The radio station 103.9, The Breeze, flipped to an all-Christmas format Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“We’re proud to be the first station in the Capital Region to go all-Christmas. There’s no such thing as ‘too-soon’ for the most wonderful time of the year,” said Cameron in the Morning host, Cameron Coats. “I put the tree up in the studio, the stockings are hung by the mics with care, and I’ve claimed the crisper drawer in the break room fridge for my egg nog.”

The Breeze will be playing Christmas and holiday music through Christmas day and will return to their normal format on December 26. Listeners can tune in on their radios at 103.9, at 1039thebreezealbany.com, and on the 103.9 The Breeze app.

“After what has been another crazy year for Upstate New Yorkers, we wanted to tap into the joy of the season as early as possible,” said Breeze Director of Content, Matty Jeff. “We are looking forward to bringing merriment to our listeners all over the Capital Region with non-stop Christmas classics and holiday favorites.”