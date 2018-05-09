101-mile run to raise awareness of veteran suicide

A local man is running more than 100 miles throughout the Capital Region to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

Jeremy Mattas, 26, is running 101 miles in silence from Ballston Lake to Broadalbin to honor those in the military who have lost their lives to suicide.

“He just doesn’t want to ever see anyone quit,” Robin Adams, Mattas’ mother, said. “Just don’t give up.”

He stepped off in the Ballston Lake area around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. 10:00 in military time translates to 2200 hours, representing statistics that show 22 veterans take their own lives every day. Mattas will attempt to complete the 101 mile run in 22 hours.

Mattas is originally from Saratoga Springs, but is currently enlisted in the Air Force and stationed in California where he is a helicopter and unit training manager.

“He started triathlons when he was 12, he did an iron man at 18, and he always tries to connect a cause.”

As he runs, Mattas will stop each hour to place white and purple carnations wrapped with teal webbing on the side of the road. This too has a special significance. White and teal are the official colors of suicide prevention and awareness.

The community was also inspired by his journey. Many stopping to give him a hug, high five and cheer him on.

“It’s a very important mission that hes on and its unbelievable 101 miles is crazy so we want to support him every step we can,” Christine Dylong, of Perth, said.

Mattas’ run will take him through Clifton Park, Amsterdam, Mayfield, Northville and eventually to Broadalbin. NEWS10 ABC will be following him along the way.

Click on the photo to play the video: