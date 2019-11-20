1,000 bags of heroin found during Pittsfield traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Three men were arrested in Pittsfield in a big drug bust.

Police stopped the car being driven by Clinton Jennings, 35, of Pittsfield, for a traffic violation.

Police said Jennings was not the registered owner of the car, and he is also unlicensed. Jennings and two passengers, Traylee Harrington, 25, and Nicholas Mathes, 24, both of Pittsfield, were all found to be in possession of heroin.

Approximately 1,000 bags of heroin were found in the car.

All three men were arrested on trafficking charges.