WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ten people have been displaced after a house fire in Watervliet Monday evening.

The fire department said the fire took place inside the attic around 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 1300-block of 3rd Avenue. There was smoke, fire and water damage, but the family should be able to return in the future, the fire chief said.

The cause of the fire was accidental, and the Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.