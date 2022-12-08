COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just like Buddy the Elf, we’re excited for Santa! Santa will be touring Cohoes on December 17 staring at 10 a.m. with the Cohoes police and fire department. The city of Cohoes explains the route will be posted on their Facebook and website.

While you’re out watching Santa and his sleigh, check out some of the houses decorated for the holidays in Cohoes. A holiday house decorating contest is open now and receiving photos of your festive residence until December 15 at 4 p.m. Entries will be posted on the City of Cohoes Facebook on December 16 with votes being cast as likes or other reactions. Voting will end at 11 a.m. December 23 with winners being announced on the Facebook page at noon that same day. All photos can be sent to klabombard@ci.cohoes.ny.us.