JOHNSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is renewing the call for information of a woman found dead in a wooded area near her home in Johnsonville.

The one year anniversary of Megan Maclean’s death is on Tuesday, June 4.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the circumstances around her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (518)-270-0128.