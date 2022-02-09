TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was admitted to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in the city of Troy.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received several reports of shots being fired in the area of 5th Avenue between 105th and 106th Streets. A male victim was located outside.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other victims have been located, and no suspects are in custody. There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 270-4421 or they can provide tips online.