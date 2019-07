COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person is dead after a motorcycle accident.

The crash took place on the westbound ramp to I-787 off of Alternate Route 7. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Police said the victim is a 26-year-old male. His identification will be released once family has been notified.

It is not clear what caused the crash, but police confirm no one else was hurt. Police remain on the scene investigating.

All lanes on the exit to southbound 787 toward Colonie are closed.