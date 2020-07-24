1 dead in Greene County car crash

LEXINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Leslie Risley, 55, of Lexington died in a car crash on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office received word of a one-car fatal accident on State Route 23A in Lexington and investigated. They determined that Risley was traveling west and veered off the north shoulder of the road, striking a concrete retaining wall.

Risley was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing, but police say the preliminary cause of the accident is potentially medically related.

