1 dead after vehicle fire in West Sand Lake

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have confirmed to NEWS10 that a man is dead after a vehicle fire in West Sand Lake. The man has not yet been identified.

Troopers responded to a residence on Route 150 in West Sand Lake around midnight on January 30. Once there, they found a vehicle on fire and located the deceased man inside.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. The autopsy and identification are pending.

Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.