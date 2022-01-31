1 dead after vehicle fire in West Sand Lake

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have confirmed to NEWS10 that a man is dead after a vehicle fire in West Sand Lake. The man has not yet been identified.

Troopers responded to a residence on Route 150 in West Sand Lake around midnight on January 30. Once there, they found a vehicle on fire and located the deceased man inside.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. The autopsy and identification are pending.

