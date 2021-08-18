1 dead after Quail Street shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are currently investigating a homicide that reportedly happened early Wednesday morning on Quail Street.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Quail and Second Streets for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tyrone Wroten, 46, near the intersection with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Wroten was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and pronounced dead, according to police.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

