1 dead after crash in Montgomery County

ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Root. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Thomas May of Canajoharie was pronounced dead at the scene.

On December 8 around 2:30 p.m., police were called to a crash on State Highway 5S in the Town of Root. Deputies said they found two vehicles had collided. May, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was found unconscious inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Police said a passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours that day and later reopened shortly after 10 p.m. Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going and the occupants of the second vehicle are cooperating with police.