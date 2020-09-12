GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died after being hit by a train Friday evening.
The accident took place just before 8 p.m. in the area of Dock Street and North Front Street.
Amtrak told NEWS10 ABC Train 239 is stopped while crews work at the scene.
Police said the victim is a female. Her identity has not been released, yet.
LATEST STORIES
- Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report reveals
- 1 dead after being hit by train in Town of Greenport
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party
- South Carolina soldier who freed hostages from ISIS receives Medal of Honor
- Texas lawmaker to propose plan to reopen U.S. borders safely