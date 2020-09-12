1 dead after being hit by train in Town of Greenport

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died after being hit by a train Friday evening.

The accident took place just before 8 p.m. in the area of Dock Street and North Front Street.

Amtrak told NEWS10 ABC Train 239 is stopped while crews work at the scene.

Police said the victim is a female. Her identity has not been released, yet.

