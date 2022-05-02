SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local mosque is opening its doors to celebrate Eid with its neighbors. With the end of Ramadan, Monday, May 2nd marks Eid al-Fitr, a time for Muslims to celebrate their month-long sacrifice while sympathizing with the poor and hungry. Fasting in Islam is meant to draw one closer to God and build empathy for the experiences of the less fortunate around the world.

As the nation’s oldest Muslim organization, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA is opening its mosques to the public around the country for in-person Eid services to share this day with their fellow Americans. It is a day for Muslims to be grateful for what they have, and everyone is invited to join the service.

“It’s a sense of community, a sense of unity. That’s something we need in the world more than ever today, especially with the rise of conflict,” said Wajeeh Mirza, Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is inviting the community to come to celebrate the end of Ramadan. It’s a time of celebration, reflection, family, and community.

“When we have holidays like Christmas and Easter, it’s huge. Everyone wishes everyone Happy Christmas, Happy Easter, whether or not they celebrate it,” said Elham Malik, a member of the Ahmaiyya Muslim Mosque. “For us, it’s important that we follow suit that way. This is our holiday that we’re really proud of it and we want to be able to share that with everyone else just as those holidays have been shared with us.”