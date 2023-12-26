ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City leaders have continued work on a resolution that calls for an end to the violence in Gaza. The local Muslim community showed up in droves to the last Albany Common Council meeting of the year and urged them to pass a ceasefire resolution.

Last week, NEWS10 talked to the council member who sponsored that resolution and one local advocate who explained why it’s significant to the Capital Region’s Muslim community and its allies.

“I am a Jewish resident of Albany and an Israeli-American citizen,” said Karen Carmeli during public comments. “I want to start by acknowledging council members Adams and Romero for their efforts to do exactly what they were elected to do, working with their constituents to develop resolutions that are reflective of this community. This entire community.”

The public comment period at the Dec. 18 Albany Common Council meeting was dominated by those who want the city’s leadership to also show support for the local Muslim community.

“I am here today to demand the Albany Common Council pass a resolution that calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire,” Carmeli said.

A diverse crowd of roughly 100 people showed up to support the resolution. Advocates said, although it will not stop the fighting on the ground in Gaza, passing it would be a symbolic gesture.

They said that’s important because what’s happening in Gaza has real, local impacts. Most recently the shooting outside Temple Israel in Albany and prior to that three Palestinian men were shot in Vermont.

Council member Sergio Adams has worked on the draft resolution language since residents approached him and called for urgent action.

“Any resolution that gets passed here, it’s always a symbolic gesture, it’s always in standing in solidarity for something and that’s exactly what this one does as well, it’s calling for a permanent ceasefire, it’s calling for peace and unity abroad and at home,” Adams said.

A draft of the ceasefire resolution is currently being worked on, the latest version has not yet been reviewed or finalized, but Taiymoor Naqi hopes it will be soon.

“Concerned citizens – irrespective of religion, ethnic background, racial backgrounds – have come together since October 7 to call for a permanent ceasefire and recognition of the lives that have been lost both on the Israeli and Palestinian side and the suffering that is currently being endured by the people in Gaza,” said Naqi.

He is the vice president of Al-Hidaya Center Latham, which helps thousands of Muslims in the Capital District.

“And we feel that it should not be difficult to recognize and condemn killing. We feel that it should not be difficult to condemn the bombing of hospitals,” Naqi said. “Why has nothing been done yet? Why is it difficult to pass a resolution that calls for a permanent ceasefire? Why is it difficult to pass a resolution that condemns the killing of innocent men, women and children? Why is it difficult to pass a resolution that recognizes deprivation of access to healthcare?”

He said despite their efforts for the last two months, and despite the fact that it would only be a symbolic gesture, it’s still proving to be difficult. Naqi said a ceasefire resolution would go a long way in terms of deterring Islamophobic rhetoric and actions.

He and Adams are both optimistic that the ceasefire resolution language will be finalized soon, then introduced and passed in January.

“We’re not doing anything, and they’re not asking for anything, that is unreasonable, that hasn’t been done before, and that isn’t just,” Adams said.