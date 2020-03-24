Local music school offers online practice sessions

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say practice makes perfect and while everything we know in life has gone virtual, it hasn’t stopped the creative minds and musical students of the world from finding the perfect pitch.

The Modern Day Music School in Clifton Park has brought all of their scheduled practice sessions online by utilizing Zoom, a video chat service.

Music coaches are able to stay in contact with their students and showcase a piece of music, play it to them and listen for critique purposes.

Whether its drums, guitar, piano or vocal lessons, they can show a close up of the instrument they are playing and have students follow along as if they were right there in person.

“They have to be actually able to hear what the coach is doing because they don’t have the guidance of a coach picking up their hands and telling them this is where it has to be, so, they get a different experience of playing a chord and being like ‘That didn’t sound exactly how it was when my coach played’ so it’s a cool, different side to learning that they are getting to experience right now,” Cailin Burke, Modern Day Music Studio general manager said.

Burke also mentioned the opportunity for parents to see what their child is learning through the classes.

For more on the Modern Day Music Studio check out their website.