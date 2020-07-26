Local motorcycle enthusiasts gather to celebrate what would have been Americade weekend

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS) — Americade has been a tradition in the Capital region for nearly 40 years, but because of the pandemic, it was canceled.That didn’t stop some motorcycle enthusiasts from still getting together Saturday afternoon.

“Americade is something that I’ve looked forward to every summer since I was just a child,” Jace Varney, co-host of Americade Underground bike meet said.

For the past 37 years Americade has been an event many have been excited to attend, but this year, organizers canceled it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To think of americade as being canceled for a year kinda depresses us motorcycle enthusiasts,” Varney said.

That’s why Varney decided to cohostan Americade Underground bike meet— a gathering of riders who still wanted the tradition to continue on regardless. He says as long as people are cautious, there is no reason that the event should have remained canceled.

“We’ve made an announcement for everyone to kind of keep their distance obviously face coverings in any store we go into when we get to the village so we are gonna do our best,” he said.

The group met in the Queensbury K-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon before heading off to Lake George.

“Americade is fun, just getting together with your buddies, meeting different people, getting together, riding, checking out the scenery it’s a good time. I mean, you see what we put into these bikes, it’s passion it really is,” Mike Kaiser, local motorcycle enthusiast said.