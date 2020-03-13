Local Mosques issue coronavirus advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An advisory has been issued for all Muslims in the Capital Region to refrain from attending Jumua’h, or Friday prayer.

The advisory is based on the fatwa issued by the American Muslim Jurist Assembly (AMJA) and the fiqhi (Islamic jurisprudence) rule stating that harm has to be removed and that no harm should be inflicted or reciprocated as well as in compliance with the advisory from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The advisory also says:

On Friday, March 13th the Masjids will be open for the few people who might show up

The Jumua’h will be short and will be less than 15 minutes long, including the salah

All future Jumua’h services are cancelled until further notice

The advisory is same for the rest of the daily obligatory prayers

If anyone is experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Fever (even low grade)

New Cough/shortness of breath

New Sneezing/runny nose

They are advised to stay away from attending the masjid.

Scholars are also in agreement that if anyone has a life-threatening disease, it is haram, or forbidden and against Islamic law to come to the masjid. The shaking of hands has also strongly been discouraged.

