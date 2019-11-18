Local moms tout Mitch Albom’s inspiring book and upcoming visit to help others

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two very special and strong local moms, Laurel McAdoo and Erin Musto visited the NEWS10 studio Monday morning to talk about a brand new book by author Mitch Albom titled “Finding Chika: A little girl, an earthquake and the making of a family.” They have something in common with Albom – all have lost a precious child to a brain tumor.

McAdoo lost her son Myles in 2012, the same year Musto lost Maddie. Each has started their own group to help others with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Myles of Smiles and Maddie’s Mark Foundation have helped many in our area find some comfort, help and joy in the midst of incredibly hard circumstances.

Both McAdoo and Musto were moved by Albom’s book as it details the author’s own journey with a child who battled a brain tumor. In Albom’s case, he and his wife adopted Chika Jeune from an orphanage in Haiti after Chika’s mother died as a result of an earthquake. The book details the two years Chika lived with the Albom’s as they brought her to the U.S. in search of a cure for her. Despite their best efforts, she died at the age of 7.

The book is written as a dialogue with the adopted girl and highlights the gift of joy she brought to all and her playful spirit, in a life, cut much too short. Both Laurel and Erin say after reading the book it’s almost as if you hear Chika’s voice and they believe it’s message of love and hope and coping with the loss of a child, will help others. Even for those who have never gone through such a devastating loss, the book is meant for all those who have ever known the love and joy that comes along with being a parent and speaks to so many of us.

Mitch Albom will share memories and what he learned from Chika when he speaks at the Sage College’s Schacht Fine Arts Center in Troy, Wednesday, November 20th as part of his book tour. Some of the proceeds from the event with benefit Maddie’s Mark Foundation and some of the money will go to the orphanage where Chika lived before her time with the Alboms.

To get tickets to the upcoming visit and book signing go to: www.maddiesmark.org/chika