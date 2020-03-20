Local mom creates Facebook group to keep kids reading during quarantine

(NEWS10) — Many people across the state are being told to stay home, creating new challenges for parents when it comes to keeping their kids occupied.

Well, social media is here to help.

A local mom thought of a solution to keep kids engaged through reading. It’s called “Story Time, brought to you by our children”

The Facebook group was started by a local mom and already has a following of over 700 people in less than a week. The idea is to keep children all across the Capital Region and beyond reading while they are away from school.

“I knew I was going to struggle keeping my youngest wanting to read and keep up with his school work,” Merry Alessi, page creator said. “One night we were like ‘Jasper wanna go Live (Facebook Live) to read?’ and him and Cody got very excited and that’s literally how it all started.”

Here’s how it works – Around 6 p.m. a reading session goes live on Facebook and kids get about 10 minutes to read from one of their favorite books. Sometimes they invite guest speakers, like NEWS10’s Ben Ryan Friday morning.

Among the guests have been authors, police officers, teachers and many more.

“It’s really helping me out because my boys are excited to watch every night so they get extra read time,” Alessi said.

