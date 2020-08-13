Local military kid is finalist for virtual talent contest

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The pandemic has forced many families to miss celebrations and events for one another. Whether it was a birthday party, graduation or even just a special occasion.

For our military members who aren’t home, it can be tough on them, too. To help out – military kids from all across the country are submitting videos and recordings of their skills in a virtual content the Elizabeth Dole Foundation is hosting called, “Military Kids Have Talent.”

Addyson Tabankin from Rexford, is a top 36 finalist in the contest and the 10-year-old and her mother submitted a video of her playing the Star Wars theme song, which many are familiar with and she played it alongside Darth Vader himself.

Her father, a Lieutenant colonel, is currently overseas.

However, they’re able to talk to everyday and Addyson says she loves playing Star Wars for him and that’s one of the reasons why she picked the song for the contest.

She’s been taking lessons for five years and her mother, Jennifer Tabankin, was the right there by her side through this process.

“She felt so good about just submitting it. She found out she was a finalist she was thrilled and then seeing herself in the video was even more exciting,” Tabankin said. “So, I’m proud of her for just putting herself out there and I think it’s great they’re acknowleding the children.”

The foundation is an organization that looks to strengthen and empower America’s military families and honoring our nations 5.5 million military caregivers – this contest puts the kids in the spotlight and giving many a reason to smile.

The voting ends Friday, August 14. You can vote for Addyson by following this link, while texting “AT” to (512)-855-6431.