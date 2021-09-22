Local men win awards from Trucking Association

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local men have won awards from the Trucking Association of New York during an awards ceremony on September 21. Steven Bullinger of Rensselaer has won the New York State 2020 Statewide Driver of the Year award. He is a professional truck driver for Golub Corporation.

The award recognizes truck drivers who demonstrate a dedication to their profession and loyalty to their employers. Bullinger has been driving for 43 years, 31 of which have been with Golub Corporation. He has accumulated 2.6 million accident-free miles.

Timothy Canastra of Durham has won the New York State 2020 Statewide Golden Wrench Award. Canastra is a diesel technician for Borwegen Excavation and Repair.

The award was established to recognize the outstanding efforts and achievements and outside contributions of heavy diesel technicians who work behind the scenes to ensure commercial motor vehicles are safe on the road.

Canastra has been a technician for 12 years, all of which have been with Borwegen Excavation and Repair. He was previously awarded the Mechanic of the Year award with Empire Super Sprints in 2001.

The Trucking Association of New York is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of the motor truck industry. The association is the sole New York affiliate of the American Trucking Associations.