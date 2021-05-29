Local Memorial Day events taking place during holiday weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Memorial Day is said to be the unofficial start of summer, and with pandemic restrictions easing, more places are opening back up. With that, here is a list of local events happening as well as some Memorial Day offers.

MEMORIAL DAY PARADES

East Greenbush Memorial Day Parade:

Held on Saturday, May 29, 2021

Beginning at 10 a.m.

Parade starting at East Greenbush Bowling Alley and ending at the Melvin Roads American Legion Post.

Rensselaer Veteran’s Memorial Day Parade:

Held on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Beginning at 2 p.m.

Parade starting from the intersection of Washington Avenue and Forbes Avenue

The parade route will go from Washington Avenue to Third Street and then right onto Partition Street crossing the Veteran’s Crossing Bridge. The parade will continue on Broadway to Third Avenue and end at the intersection of Walker Street and Third Avenue.

Opening ceremonies are at 1 p.m. at the Doane Stuart School Parking Lot and the Closing Ceremonies are right after the Parade at Huyck Square.

Washington Avenue from Eighth Street to Fourth Street will be closed to traffic starting at 12:30 p.m. on May 30, 2021. Streets along the parade route will close beginning at 1:30 p.m. Parking on both sides of the streets along the parade route is not allowed between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on May 30, 2021 to allow maximum viewing of the parade for residents.

Coxsackie Memorial Day Parade:

Monday, May 31, 2021

Stepping off at 1:00 p.m.

Parade route will be from Appleblossom Lane and to proceed down Mansion Street.

There is no rain date available. Anyone wishing to march can contact Commander Chauncey Cole of the American Legion at (518) 731-9340 or email cdcole3@gmail.com

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Albany: 10 a.m. wreath laying ceremony at Mater Christi Memorial Grove, 162 South Lake Ave. and 11:00 a.m. at Vietnam Monument and Gold Star Family’s Monument in Lafayette Park on Washington Ave. opposite NYS Capitol

Schuylerville: 10 a.m. Wreath laying ceremony at Saratoga National Cemetery. Will be streamed live on Saratoga National Cemetery facebook page.

Broadalbin: 10 a.m. Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery, North Main Street

Pittsfield: 10 a.m. Pittsfield Cemetery on Wahconah Avenue

Rotterdam: 2:30 p.m. Rotterdam Town Hall Monument, 1100 Sunrise Blvd, Rotterdam, NY 12306

Philmont: 9:00 a.m. Two purple Heart medals will be presented to the Minkler-Seery American Legion Post #252. There will be a small parade and the Memorial Day service will follow on Main Street at the Memorial Park

DEALS

TGI Fridays:

TGI Fridays is offering 25% off all Family Meal Bundles for Memorial Day from 5/28-5/31.

Killington Resort:

Killington Resort announced its Summer Events and Memorial Day Opening for Mountain Biking and Golf beginning May 29.

Tops Market:

At 3:00 p.m. Monday, all Tops locations will observe a National Moment of Remembrance for the holiday.

LAKE GEORGE EVENTS

The village released a list of other Memorial Day Weekend events along with their concert series lineup.