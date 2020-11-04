All Race Results

Local Mechanicville student praised for generous donation to PBA

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In today’s Giving On 10 we’re recognizing Sam Sanchez. Sam is a freshman at Mechanicville High School. Instead of trick-or-treating last Saturday night, Sam was running a hot chocolate stand.

Sam reportedly sold a lot of hot chocolate, as in more than $200 worth. He then donated every dime to the Mechanicville Police Department PBA. The Department reacted in a Facebook post thanking him for his generosity.

The Department said, “We want to publicly acknowledge Sam for his generosity! This is going to help us help others this holiday season.”

Sam’s Principal, Mike Mitchell, said he couldn’t be prouder and it’s just another example of how awesome his students are. Principal Mitchell also pointed out that Sam is a P2 Student Ambassador as part of the new, District wide “Positivity Project” that began this year.

