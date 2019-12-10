Local man’s generosity continues after death

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man’s generosity living on through the NEWS10 ABC Coats for Kids campaign. While our coat drive wrapped up in November — the effort to keep kids warm continued on thanks to a tradition started by Bob Coager.

Our partners at MVP Health Care returned from Thanksgiving break to find two boxes of coats donated by the 1974 Scotia-Glenville High School Class. Bob Coager graduated that year. For the past few years Coager had donated dozens of coats to the drive to help local children in need.

Bob lost his battle with cancer in summer of 2018. To honor him, his former classmates decided to help that tradition live on. They sent invitations for their reunion asking everyone to buy an extra coat, or donate to the cause.

The class of ’74 stepped up to the challenge, gathering more than 40 new coats. MVP Health Care matched the donation. As a result the more than 80 new coats were sent to the Lincoln Elementary School in Scotia. The children named it the “Lincoln Penguin Tuxedo Closet” and will be available to anyone in the district who needs one.