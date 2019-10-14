Local man wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Facebook/Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local man is wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and they want the public to be on the lookout.

They’re looking for Joshua Bailey. He is known to frequent Yates Road in Mayfield and the south end of Gloversville. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posting the information on their Facebook over the weekend.

They say he is not known to be violent and they do not believe that he is armed. However, if you see him do not approach him. They ask that you do not engage him and call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play