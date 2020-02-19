Local man trying to retrieve belongings from shuttered college

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Joey Wolodkevich of Coxsackie says he has tried unsuccessfully to retrieve personal belongings from Southern Vermont College in Bennington which closed abruptly last Spring after losing its accreditation.

“Prior to sending the email saying they were closing they confiscated everything. They took flags, decorations off my wall,” he said.

He says the most important item removed from his dorm room was a figurine his grandfather had given him. “My grandpa had a little figurine that he had given to me before he passed. And that was one of the things that they kept in my room and they said it was a fire hazard.”

He said he barely wrapped up finals before the school shut down, leaving him little to no time to retrieve his belongings from the Campus Safety Office.

He says he and other friends in the same bind have driven back to campus to get their stuff, without any luck.

News10’s Anya Tucker called the last known number for the college, which didn’t work. She also tried the real estate agency which has listing the property looking for a contact number to find out where the confiscated items might be. So far she hasn’t heard back from anyone.

Joey is now wrapping up his senior year at Sage completing his major in Business Administration. He says the accreditation issues with his old school have set him back quite a bit, and he’s had to repeat several classes for credit.

“I had to quit succor to come here and I have two jobs on top of 21 credit hours.”

