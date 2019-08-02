Local man suffers from rare tick borne disease

The man was treated for Babesiosis with medications usually used against Malaria.

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer County man contracted a rare tick-borne disease called Babesiosis.

Andy Avery was having a normal day at work when, all of a sudden, he just didn’t feel right.

“Within a matter of 30 minutes I went from feeling really good,” Avery told News10, “to sweats, and cold, and chills, and everything.”

His temperature spiked to a fever of 102. He says he rarely gets sick, so his doctor was surprised to see him.

“She got a look at my ankles and everything,” he told News10, “I have little red splotches all over the place. And she said, time for you to go to the emergency room.”

He found out the cause of his fever was a rare disease from a tick borne parasite.

“The tick actually burrows itself into you and just munches away, and lets this parasite into your bloodstream,” Avery told News10, “and it affects your bone marrow and your platelets.”

The disease, Babesiosis, fortunately cannot be spread from person to person. But the treatment for Andy was extremely unpleasant, being in the hospital for days getting an IV drip and taking a bad tasting oral medication used for malaria. If Avery hadn’t gone to the doctor when he did, the worst could’ve happened.

“The capillaries in my head would’ve started exploding and popping and bleeding,” Avery told News10, “and I’d bleed to death internally.”

According to the NYS Department of Health, there were 43 cases of Babesiosis reported in Rensselaer County in 2017.

The Department of Health says insect repellent can be effective at preventing tick bites and tick borne diseases. But they also say the best prevention is through awareness. They urge people to check their clothing and skin for ticks every couple hours of being outside, and brush off pets who may carry them into your home.