Local man sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for 2019 incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, LaShawn McBride, 27, was sentenced on his guilty plea to one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C violent felony. According to officials, McBride plead guilty in Schenectady County Court on September 14.

His plea and sentence reportedly covered other charges in the indictment including:

One count of Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The charges reportedly stem from October 26, 2019 where official say in the early morning hours, McBride, who lived in Albany, N.Y. at the time of the crimes, came to a home in the City of Schenectady. McBride’s former girlfriend, who is said to be the mother of his three children, along with his three children were staying at that home.

Officials say McBride forced his way into the home wearing a ski mask and dragged his former girlfriend out of the house, to force her into his car. The commotion and physical struggle alerted another adult family member who intervened outside of the home, causing McBride to flee the scene.

Based on text messages obtained as part of the case, it appears that McBride’s motivation was anger and jealously over the ending of the relationship. The three children remained inside the home and were reportedly unharmed.

McBride reportedly received a prison sentence of three-and-a-half years in state prison from Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski. Mr. McBride’s prison term will reportedly be followed by three years of parole.

Additionally, Judge Sypniewski is said to have issued a 14-year full order of protection, requiring McBride to have no contact with his former girlfriend unless authorized via a subsequent order from Family Court.