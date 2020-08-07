Local man says Lebanon explosion is just the tip of the iceberg for country

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fall out from a massive explosion in Beruit was felt not only across its country, but in America.

There’s still a lot unknown about the explosion that’s killed nearly 150 people. With the impact of the pandemic and a deflated economy, an Albany County man with ties to the region, Hassib Tleiji, said there’s not a lot of options for people to escape the country.

“Now that, like, the world’s eyes are on Lebanon, I hope people look into it. Hopefully people donate to the Lebanon Red Cross.” Tleiji said.

Tleiji’s father immigrated from Lebanon and has created business across the Capital Region. Tleiji still has cousins and extended family who still live in the country where he hopes to study abroad after he visited the country this time last year.

“It’s not just the U.S. that doesn’t allow people to [enter] easily. It’s all these major countries. And so sadly what are their other options? I don’t know because they don’t have many,” Tleiji said.

It’s believed a fire ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.

Lebanon’s president has sourced the cause of Tuesday’s explosion to either negligence or a bomb. The president has rejected an international investigation from the United Nations.