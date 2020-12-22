Local man runs to support the arts

GLENS FALLS, N.Y (NEWS10) – Ballston Lake resident Chris Ristau normally goes for a weekly run. Once the pandemic hit, he found himself lacing up and running for the arts.

“If you can get up off the couch, great. If you can give, even better. If you can do both, that’s amazing, it really is 3 parts,” Ristau said.

The musician, runner and founder of Up and Running for the Arts has taken on the streets every Sunday for the last 37 weeks raising money for the Arts District of Glens Falls. It originally started as 13 miles for the 13 organizations but at the end of 13 weeks, he decided to keep running and put it all under his own website.

“It’s hard to ask for money anytime, right? So to see people turning out in support, whether it is just to bring awareness or it is to donate in this time is really heartwarming,” Ristau said. “It’s amazing to see that kind of support come out especially given that a lot of people don’t have a lot to give these days.”

As many art organizations have taken a hit, the initiative is all about supporting them through unprecedented times.

“I’m going to go until I feel as if everything is kind of back to normal,” Ristau said. “Until everyone has their doors back open, I’ll be running.”

Here’s a list of the art organizations: