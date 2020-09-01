Local man hopes to provide ‘safe haven’ for kids amid gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The founder of “Hood’s House of Hoops,” Jamil Hood, hopes the rec center brings security to families scared of the soaring gun violence in the West Hill neighborhood.

The center is located inside the Frank Chapman Memorial Institute.

Hood said he’s building a safe space for kids and families to hang out in one of the city’s most dangerous areas.

“The lady across the street said, ‘Hey, I got four kids that can’t come outside. Can you let me know when you guys are done with the building?'” Hood said.

The fear stemmed from the more than 100 people shot this year. One of the latest shootings involved a seven year-old who was struck by a stray bullet.

“This place, right here, is going to provide an area for a seven year old like that to come in and they don’t have to worry about being shot. They don’t have to worry about it. Once they enter here they’re safe,” Hood said.

With help from community partners like the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, the space is slowing coming together. The rec center’s already bringing in kids and their parents, like Eric Keville.

“Nerves are an understatement because anyone walking the streets right now — it’s unsafe,” Keville said. “Your nerves are through the roof in times like this,” Keville said.

‘Hoods House of Hoops’ has only been up in running for two months, but the Hood said it arrived at the perfect time.

“We have to do it for our babies. That seven year old was innocently shot. There has to be one place safe other than the church, and it should be a community center like this,” Hoods said.