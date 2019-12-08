Local man gives 31 cats to shelter amid eviction

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A room full of black cats wait for their forever homes at AnimalKind in Hudson, after they were taken from their house just a day before their owner was evicted.

“He was caring for the cats, he was evicted, and he had literally one week to find a place, to place those cats,” Katrin Hecker, founder of AnimalKind told News10.

Hecker says the owner first tried reaching out to shelters in the Albany area, who either said they had no room, or didn’t respond.

“When he finally reached AnimalKind, we went into action,” Hecker said.

The cats were picked up on Friday. It wasn’t easy to find them, because nearly all 31 of them are black cats.

Hecker doesn’t believe the cats are victims of abuse.

“They are not sick, they are not emaciated, they had food, they had shelter, they were also loved. I mean you could see there was emotional bond,” Hecker told News10.

She says the owner just let the number of kittens get out of hand.

“Unfortunately people hit hard times, and they weren’t aware that there was a low-cost spay/neuter program available,” Hecker told News10, “they didn’t know about AnimalKind until last week.”

Hecker describes it as “love for animals gone wrong.”

“People try to do the right thing, and unfortunately, financially they’re not able, and then things get out of hand and they feel helpless. That was the situation, he felt very helpless,” Hecker said.”

Thanks to donations, AnimalKind is able to provide spay/neuter and vet services to the kittens, which will then be distributed among a few shelters in New York and Vermont. From there, the kittens will hopefully find their forever homes.