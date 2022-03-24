SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Joshua McCarty, Schenectady, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child when she was between 4 and 6 years old. McCarty was given the maximum sentence allowed by Schenectady County Judge Mark Caruso.

McCarty was found guilty in November 2021 of engaging in sexual conduct with a female child between December 2017 and June 2019. An investigation was initiated after the child disclosed the abuse.

McCarty admitted to three sexual acts with the child including one act involving oral sexual contact. A full stay-away order of protection for 75 years was also issued on behalf of the victim.