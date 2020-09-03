Local man credited with doing what he could to alert neighbors to deadly fire

Fultonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Fire Investigators are still working to figure out what started Sunday’s deadly fire on Main Street in Fultonville. All six apartment units were heavily damaged and the families who lived there lost just about all of their belongings.

Nate Ringer, who has lived on the first floor of the apartment building for some sixteen years, is now being credited with doing as much as he could to alert his neighbors and for rescuing two young children. “Just get as many people out as I could. If I died, I died, that’s how I felt,” said Ringer.

Just after ten o’clock Sunday night, he said he was watching TV when he noticed a bright glare outside his window. He immediately got his mother out of the building and put his dog and cat in his truck. Then he said he ran inside and started banging on his neighbor’s door. “He wasn’t answering and as soon as I was ready to kick it in, he opened the door and I said Bob we gotta go! Most people were half asleep when this happened,” said Ringer.

He told News10, that from there, it was a group effort by the neighbors to alert anyone who hadn’t already run out. Many of them were forced to escape through the second floor windows onto the roof of the front porch.



He said one of his neighbors screamed to him to let him know that her kids were still trapped, so he and one of the volunteer firefighters ran to help. “We broke down the front door to get her husband and her two kids out. We also got their dog out too,” said Ringer.

Despite their desperate efforts to wake all of their neighbors, 32-year-old Rodney Schrell, his fiancé 26-year-old Catherine Griffin, and their dog “Rex” did not make it out of their second floor apartment. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Ringer said the young couple had just moved in a few months ago.

Fultonville Fire Chief Bill Rose is commending the neighbors’ heroic actions. “People do extraordinary things when it’s life or death. They put their own safety in jeopardy for somebody else and people like that especially Nate, they’re owed just as much as we are, just as much thanks as we are for what they did,” said Chief Rose.

“There’s been a lot of people stopping me and thanking me and now the whole village is coming together to help us out,” said Ringer. For now, the Red Cross has put them in a hotel.

Ringer said the devastating fire comes just months after losing his father to COVID-19. He said on Sunday they plan to go back to the apartment to see what, if anything, they can salvage.

Chief Rose said the building was a total loss. He added that the historic building dates back to pre Civil War and was once “Hotel Arthur”. The Chief said while they have not yet determined a cause, the fire appears to have started near the back entrance. So far, he said there is no reason to believe it was suspicious in nature. He said the way the building was constructed made it difficult for firefighters who entered through the front of the building to access the fire. They were quickly pushed back by heavy smokes and flames. Eventually, the Chief ordered all firefighters out of the building for a fully exterior attack due to safety concerns.

