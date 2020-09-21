Local man creates ‘safe’ fundraiser for family of murdered 11-year old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The community continues to support the family of Ayshawn Davis, the 11-year old who was shot and killed in Lansingburgh on September 13. A local financial planner is trying to make sure donations get to the family.

Steve Bouchey, of Bouchey Financial Group based in Troy, set up what he calls a “safe” place for people to donate money to the Davis family. He worries that some may try to take advantage of the situation to line their pockets.

Bouchey set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral and other expenses and to potentially send Ayshawn’s siblings to college.

Last week, in another example of the community honoring Ayshawn’s memory, Dr. Antonio Abitabile—superintendent of the Lansingburgh Central School District—announced that a scholarship would be founded in Ayshawn’s name. Details of the scholarship have not yet been released, though Abitabile said the “Anything is Possible” scholarship will be awarded starting in 2021.

