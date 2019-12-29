Local man celebrates 100th birthday

HANNACROIX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man celebrated his centennial year surrounded by those he loved most this weekend.

Edward Lord was born December 27, 1919 in Midway, New York.

His family told NEWS10 he was a beekeeper at the age of 14 and worked at the Watervliet Arsenal in the 1930’s.

He currently lives in Hannacroix with his wife Irene of 73 years. He has four children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He enjoys fishing, swimming as well as weightlifting.