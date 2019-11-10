Local man buys $1000 worth of coats to donate to News10’s ‘Coats for Kids’ drive

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Talk about a random act of kindness for the season! A Ballston Spa man set out to purchase $1000 worth of coats to donate to News10’s “Coats for Kids” drive.

Dan Piper approached News10 volunteers working at the coat drive to ask for help shopping. He had one goal in mind.

Volunteers were taken aback by the request, simply because it was so generous. News10’s Mary Cuneen stepped in to help him shop.

In total, Piper purchased 28 coats. He told News10’s Trishna Begam he had watched the segment the day before and heard MVP was matching donations and wanted to make sure that happened.

As Piper shopped, people cheered him on and clapped as he checked out. At one point, he had only purchased $800 of his $1000 goal in coats, and wanted to go back for more to make sure that goal was reached.

Let’s hope his generous deed inspires us all to give back a little more.