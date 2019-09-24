Local man arrested for DWI, leaving kids home alone

HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man the y say drove under the influence and left his kids unattended at home.

Police say they were called to a home in Hampton just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a woman returned home from work and found her two children had been left home unsupervised.

The children, both under the age of 10, had been left in the care of their father 36-year-old Alan Cain.

Police say as a trooper responded to the call, he noticed a vehicle stopped abruptly and parked in the middle of the road.

The driver identified himself as Cain and told the trooper that he was returning home from visiting a friend. Police say they smelled alcohol on Cain’s breath and observed an open beer in the vehicle’s cup holder.

Cain was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Granville where he provided a breath sample of 0.26 percent B.A.C.

He was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and other charges.

Cain was arraigned and remanded to Washington County Jail on $100 cash or $500 bond.