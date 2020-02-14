Local man accused of trying to entice a child into sexual activity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Randy Eignor, 49, of Rotterdam, was in federal court on Thursday to face a charge of trying to entice a minor into sexual activity. Police say that Eignor thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl when in reality he was speaking with police.

He allegedly attempted to coerce the ‘girl’ to engage in sexual activity with him. Police say they arrested him when he planned to meet the ‘victim’ in Colonie.

If convicted, Eignor faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. Additionally, if convicted, Eignor would be required to register as a sex offender. He is currently in jail.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation may contact the FBI’s Albany Field Office at (518) 431-4866.

