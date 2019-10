WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say stole $5,000 worth of cigarettes from the Wilton Walmart.

Anthony Moore, 41, of Rensselaer, is accused of stealing 500 packs of cigarettes. Police say he was previously issued an order stating that he was not allowed on the property.

Moore was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned and is due back in court at a later date.