Local man accused of shooting pickup truck

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say shot a pickup truck in New Lebanon on Tuesday.

Police say Robert King, 52, of Stephentown, shot a handgun despite not having a pistol permit for the weapon and knowing a residence was within his line of fire.

King was charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, second-degree Reckless Endangerment, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.

He was arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or bond.

He is due back in court on Friday.

