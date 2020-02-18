Interactive Radar

Local man accused of raping girl

Eric Edwards, 66, is accused of forcing a girl to perform sexual acts in Watervliet.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested Eric Edwards, 66, after they say he forced a girl under the age of 11 to perform sexual acts. Police say Edwards knew the victim. The girl was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Due to swift police action, Edwards was located and arrested on Monday. He is facing a felony rape charge and is currently in the Albany County Jail.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is confident this incident is isolated and there is no knowledge of other potential victims. If you have information related to this case, please contact 518-270-3833.

