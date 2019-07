COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Scotia man arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police say the investigation began last Friday after the victim came into the police department to report the incident.

Officers say 20-year-old Malakhai McCommons met the victim online and met up with her at a hotel in Colonie.

He’s charged with first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault against a child.