Local man accused of inappropriately touching underage teen

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Police Department arrested a man they say had inappropriate contact with an underage teen.

Carl Smith, 55, is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old at his residence. The victim, who was known to Smith, immediately notified their parents, who contacted police.

Smith was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Smith is due back in court at the end of December.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Smith is urged to contact police at (518)-439-9973.

