Local man accused of drugged driving, spitting on NYSP troopers

PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man is under arrest after police say he spit at them after being pulled over.

New York State Police say they stopped Adam Thomas, 35, because he was operating his vehicle erratically on Armsby Road in Petersburg Saturday evening.

Thomas is accused of refusing to open his window or speak to responding troopers.

Eventually, he exited the car and failed a field sobriety test.

When troopers tried to put Thomas into a patrol car, he’s accused of kicking and threatening the troopers. Thomas then started to complain of back pain and requested an ambulance.

Police say when EMS personnel showed up he kicked one of them and then spit at troopers when they tried to load him on a stretcher.

He was taken to the hospital and declined to be admitted.

Thomas was charged with two counts of second-degree Harassment, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

He was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $25,000 bond.