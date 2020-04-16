Local man accused of assaulting two women

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police say they arrested Cody Ganson, 20, on April 13 after an early morning altercation on April 6. Police say he punched a woman in the face several times and then when another woman tried to intervein, he choked her.
The women were able to get into a vehicle that Ganson is accused of causing damage to after he kicked it.
When Troopers arrived on scene on April 6 bystanders pointed out Ganson who they say appeared to be drunk. He allegedly yelled obscenities at Troopers and failed to comply.
Ganson was treated for a hand injury at the scene by EMS and taken to Ellis Hospital for further treatment.
He is facing multiple charges:
- Criminal Mischief (misdemeanor)
- Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration (misdemeanor)
- Two counts of Assault (misdemeanor)
- Two counts of Menacing (misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct (violation)
Ganson has been processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Middleburgh Town Court on June 10 at 5:30 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Schenectady man arrested after reportedly leading police on pursuit
- Governor extends ‘NYS on Pause’ until May 15th
- Digital Exclusive: Genealogist shares how to research your family tree
- President & CEO of Beech Tree Labs seeks FDA approval for TML COVID-19 treatment
- Schenectady County coronavirus update, 13 deaths reported