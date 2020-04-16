Local man accused of assaulting two women

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police say they arrested Cody Ganson, 20, on April 13 after an early morning altercation on April 6. Police say he punched a woman in the face several times and then when another woman tried to intervein, he choked her.

The women were able to get into a vehicle that Ganson is accused of causing damage to after he kicked it.

When Troopers arrived on scene on April 6 bystanders pointed out Ganson who they say appeared to be drunk. He allegedly yelled obscenities at Troopers and failed to comply.

Ganson was treated for a hand injury at the scene by EMS and taken to Ellis Hospital for further treatment.

He is facing multiple charges:

Criminal Mischief (misdemeanor)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Assault (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Menacing (misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct (violation)

Ganson has been processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Middleburgh Town Court on June 10 at 5:30 p.m.

