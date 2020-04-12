Local liquor store offering curbside pick up

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— In New York State, liquor stores have been deemed essential businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Exit 9 Wine and Liquor Warehouse is now modifying the way it conducts business by offering curbside pick up for customers.

“It used to be us helping a few of our elderly customers, maybe half a dozen a day, and that has increased of late up to a couple hundred a day,” explained Jim Dauria, the store’s general manager. “People taking advantage of that not having to come in and be close to other people. It’s working out very well.”

For curbside pick up, all you have to do is order online and opt for the service at no additional cost.

“When you come down, you give us a buzz and one of our guys brings it right out to the curb,” said Dauria.

That’s exactly what McKenzie Tripp decided to do.

“We are so close knit, especially here in Clifton Park, and I know other places as well. We definitely want to step up and help the community out and give them the business that they need for sure,” Tripp stated.

According to Nielsen Research, there was a 55 percent increase in alcohol sales during the month of March, when compared to last year.

“For a few weeks, I think people were afraid that the stores were gonna close so just like with the super markets, they were really hoarding,” Dauria explained. “But now, it’s gone back to regular business. It’s just that this is a holiday week with Passover and Easter so we are seeing a little push right now, but otherwise hopefully things are getting back to normal.”

While people haven’t been able to physically get together for drinks because of social distancing, some have opted for virtual happy hours as a way to relieve stress during this pandemic.

“Social media and technology is a big part in this,” said Tripp. “And it’s really helping us stay connected and close together for sure.”