Local library to begin accepting returns June 15

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local library getting ready to serve the community in a tangible capacity once again, and it all starts with welcoming those borrowed materials back home.

The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library announcing that they will start accepting your returns Monday, June 15, 2020. Returns will be the only business that you can conduct at the library’s physical location. Patrons may stop by with their materials between 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. If you’re planning to drop off materials on Tuesday or Thursday, you can do so between the hours of 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Instead of heading to the book drop, you are asked to place your materials inside recycling bins that will be stationed outside of the Library’s front doors. Once the bins are full, no more returns will be accepted for that day.

According to the Library’s Facebook page, due dates are extended until July 20, 2020. Materials will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before staff checks them in. For more information, visit the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library’s website here.