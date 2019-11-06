Local library helps budding writers during National Novel Writing Month

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– National Novel Writing Month is underway, and a local library wants to help you beat that writer’s block.

Every year, National Novel Writing Month challenges aspiring writers to type up a 50,000-word novel in 30 days.

Throughout the month of November, the Schenectady County Public Library is offering free “author write-ins,” helping you write your story while meeting fellow writers here in the Capital Region. Those write-ins will be held November 7, 14, and 21 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Central Library on Clinton Street in Schenectady. Coffee and lots of brain food will accompany lively writing and discussion. Fun writing prompts will also be handed out by the library’s regional liaison. These sessions are for writers who are 18 and older. To learn more about these and other events visit the library’s website here.

If you’re looking for another fun way to track your progress and meet other writers, visit the official National Novel Writing Month website here. And be sure to stop by your local library to see what writing events they’re offering this month.